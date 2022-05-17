Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Mercury launches new commenting platform

Updated May 17 2022 - 5:24am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Readers will now need only one log-in to access news and comments on the Herald website. Photo: Shutterstock.

The Illawarra Mercury knows how important it is for our subscribers to have a conversation about the news in a safe environment away from the trolls.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.