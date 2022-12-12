The Debate: Who will win the FIFA World Cup?

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports editor TIM BARROW and sports writer JORDAN WARREN discuss who will come away triumphant in the FIFA World Cup final, which is to be played on Monday morning (AEDT).
WARREN: Well Tim, we're down to the final four. And let me just note first up that by the time this debate goes to print, there will have already been a winner out of Argentina and Croatia.
In the other semi-final we have the miracle that is Morocco - the first African nation to make the final four in Cup history - and defending champions France.
From the outset, I said this would be Argentina's tournament, but you cannot write off Croatia with Luka Modric in the form he is in at 37 years old - it is simply remarkable.
As much as everyone loves an underdog, I think France are peaking at the right time in the tournament and will prove too strong and too classy for Morocco.
What do you think Tim, Messi v Mbappe for the final?
BARROW: There is a romance to the idea of Lionel Messi, walking off into the sunset at his fifth World Cup, the trophy finally in hand.
But this tournament will be otherwise remembered for two things.
Firstly, the scrutiny around Qatar hosting the World Cup in the first place and the human rights abuses and cultural discrimination.
There are so many doubts about Qatar's legitimacy about hosting it, but then when kick-off happens, it's also so addictive to watch, especially when there's a 6am game every morning for a few weeks.
Secondly, the extraordinary upsets, the fairytale stories it has produced, with Croatia and Morocco making the semi-finals.
Ranked 12 and 22 in the world respectively, you'd have been laughed out of the pub when suggesting these two nations would be in the last four after they played a nil-all draw in the group stages.
They had two shots on goal each then, though Croatia dominated possession.
But the way a patched-up Morocco team kept turning Portugal away, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Ramos and Bernardo Silva among their attacking threats, to reach the last four was simply extraordinary.
Croatia have edged past Japan and Brazil on penalties, but their progress has changed a few mindsets in Australia I think.
When the Socceroos bowed out against Argentina, when Aziz Behich and Garang Kuol had chances to make it 2-all, the public largely accepted it as bravery in defeat, but seeing Morocco and Croatia go on with it now paints it as a missed opportunity for Australia.
Is Mbappe now the natural successor to Messi (and Ronaldo) as the next great superstar?
WARREN: I think Mbappe has been touted as the next big thing for so long, that it's easy to forget he is still only 23 years old.
If France were to pick up back-to-back Cup's then there is no question he is the hottest property on the market right now.
But there are still plenty of other youngsters making their mark right now.
The ones that come to mind include Jude Bellingham from England who had a sensational Cup despite being knocked out by France in the quarters.
And of course Erling Haaland - who did not qualify for Qatar with Norway - who is frightening to say the least at City in the EPL.
But Mbappe had the titles to show for it at both club level with PSG and internationally with France to be at the top of that list for now.
As you mentioned before we were one kick away from making the last eight but Kuol failed to convert his 97th minute chance against Argentina.
Off the back of one of the most spirited performances in Socceroos history, there was a chance for Australian football to leverage the highs of the Cup into our domestic A-League Men's and Women's competitions.
But - as so often seen in Australian football - we have shot ourselves in the foot with the announcement that the next three A-Leagues grand finals will be held in Sydney in an eight figure deal with the NSW Government. Is it a positive in the fact that the league is trying to match tried and tested systems like the NRL and AFL in having the showpiece match in the same city, or is it a negative, considering the fact that flights and accommodation is not exactly friendly to the average fan and their families looking to get involved in our sport and follow their team?
BARROW: Very rarely have I seen a social media backlash with more venom than against the decision to host the A-League grand final in Sydney for the next three years. It was extraordinary and the reaction came from fans and media commentators alike.
Melbourne Victory and City fans are planning to walk out of Saturday night's derby in protest.
Players like Socceroos talent Craig Goodwin has spoken out against it.
Club owners have come to verbal blows over it, some claiming there was a lack of consultation about the move. If there's a reported $15 million on the table from Destination NSW, the state government tourism arm, I can see merit in the decision if the money is put to use to grow the A-League.
The game domestically needs to ride the wave of Socceroos sentiment to deliver an expanded competition, national second division, better infrastructure and investment and keep eyeballs watching football.
They cannot afford to squander the opportunity presented. But then putting a large section of their current fanbase offside as a result of the decision could set back the A-League's progress as well.
How does the governing body, the Australian Professional Leagues, navigate their way through it?
WARREN: There have been calls for the APL to rescind the decision, but it's something that is just never going to happen, especially with the amount of cash that is behind this move.
It's a fatal mistake that the APL could have avoided simply by using better transparency with fans and clubs.
If they were open from the get-go, they would have had their answer on the issue before it was decided. In my time as an A-League fan, I've had away days in Perth as a Sydney fan and I travelled to Adelaide to watch United beat WSW in 2016.
Both were incredible experiences as a fan. The top team should have the advantage of a home final, that's what makes our game so special. The best thing about the A-League is that it never usually tries to be like the NRL and AFL. This decision is one that seemingly was made to follow the business model of the other codes.
