Wollongong Olympic have added further star-power to their already stacked squad, with the addition of former Wolves captain Guy Knight for the 2023 season.
Knight, along with 2022 Wolves teammate Nick Littler, will join the Illawarra Premier League's grand final winners for next year's campaign.
Olympic coach Matt Bailey said Knight and Littler - who both played for IPL rivals Bulli in 2021 - would be "massive" for his club.
"From my perspective, we've got a really good group. The group we had this year was filled with really good experience and quality, and these guys will complement that,"Bailey said.
"I always talk about that each year, to defend the title, you've got to add a little bit of quality - and we've done that. We've made a couple of decisions around a few players and we've added 'Knighty' and Nick Littler."
The signings follow on the back of Olympic re-signing a host of core talent, including this year's George Naylor Medallist, Chris Price.
The team's premiership-winning captain will be joined in the sky blue again by the likes of Mark Every, James O'Rourke, Harry Callahan, Rick Goodchild, Dave Hartas, Josh Alcorn and Brendan Low.
The Mercury understands Jake Trew has departed to join the Wollongong Wolves, while goalkeeper Justin Pasfield has hung up the gloves but will join Olympic's coaching staff next season.
"Justin is going to hang up the boots but join my coaching staff as goalkeeping coach. It's massive, he will be big for us in that capacity," Bailey said.
"We've re-signed the nucleus of this year's side, and we did so within days or a week of the grand final. So there's a lot of strong energy and really positive feeling in the group. Pretty much all of the boys who were in my starting eleven this year are back on board.
"We got to enjoy the [premiership] celebrations and had a really good district presentation night, and obviously 'Pricey' and 'Juzza' [Pasfield] won the big awards. So it's been a really good period for the club, and we've done all of our business, so we can enjoy December and worry about training in January."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
