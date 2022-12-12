Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Olympic strengthen Illawarra Premier League stocks for next year

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
December 12 2022 - 12:00pm
Former Wolves captain Guy Knight will join Wollongong Olympic next season. Picture by Anna Warr

Wollongong Olympic have added further star-power to their already stacked squad, with the addition of former Wolves captain Guy Knight for the 2023 season.

