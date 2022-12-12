"On the back of two COVID years and last year it's never been more critical and more important [to secure a training base]. It's still a turf ground, but once we put drainage in, it's going to hopefully improve that. And it's not just a positive for the Stingrays as we have agreed to this license at guest park with the idea of it being a shared community space. We've already engaged with schools, with cricketers, other users at Guest Park so that this can be utilised as a community space," McDonogh said.