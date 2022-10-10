The Stingrays have unveiled an ambitious plan - and a new head coach - as they begin their quest to become a NSW Women's National Premier League powerhouse.
The Illawarra club have launched a three-year plan focusing on key aspects such as player development and on-field success following their 2022 campaign where they finished ninth on the first grade table.
The key person in driving that new initiative will be Steve Gordon, who was announced as the new Stingrays head coach on a three-year deal on Saturday. He takes over the reins from departing coach Anthony Guido.
Gordon brings a wealth of experience to Wollongong, with his resume including being joint head coach of the Sutherland men's NPL1 side this year. He also guided the Sharks' men's under 20s side to three straight championships between 2017 and 2019, and boasts an extensive background in coaching women's teams across several grades in Sutherland.
Stingrays president Kathy McDonogh said Gordon would be a wonderful addition to the Illawarra club.
"He's proven himself in the past three years as men's first grade coach at Sutherland, but he does also have a long, strong history with the women's game also," McDonogh told the Mercury.
"He's very well known in the area and we've signed him on a three-year deal, we've got a three-year plan at the club around grounds, future growth, development of the players, succession planning, these sort of things. So he's aligned with that and I think he's going to be the man to bring the three-year plan to fruition.
"We've got a vision and a definite direction for the club, and he's on board with that vision. I think it's only positive. When everybody in the leadership is on the same page, with the same passion and energy, watch this space in the next three years."
The Stingrays have started planning for on-field success, with several key signings expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The Mercury understands the club is likely to retain a key chunk of their 2022 first grade squad.
However, McDonogh said it was equally important for Gordon and his coaching team to focus on developing the club's young talent.
"Part of the plan for Steve is making sure those younger players are getting as much exposure as they can into seniors football and playing as frequently as they can in the seniors environment. They are the future of our club and we want to make sure that it's not just a throwaway line, that it's backed by a plan and supported by the head coach," she said.
"You watch, the Stingrays will be a very different club in three years' time. I'm very excited."
For Gordon, the role in Wollongong offers a fresh opportunity after a decade spent working in various roles with the Sharks.
"It's really exciting, I'm coming in under a three-year plan to try turn things around. There's some great kids at the club and some good senior players too, but we're really going to push these young ones through and give them opportunities. We had trials on Sunday which were very good, there was some great talent there," Gordon said.
"Coming out of coaching the Premier League men's side the past few years, and I've obviously coached the women's before years ago, so there's some unfinished business. Going down the last six weeks watching the [Stingrays] girls play, the 18s up to first grade, there was intensity and some good footballers there, but thinking about what I could bring to make them come on even further was attractive.
"The club has always been a well-known club, and a good, strong club, but I think what I can put forward will push them up the ladder. There's enough there to work with, we've just got to give them the right tools and bring them on."
