Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League
Photos
Updated

Peter Simonoski scores a brace as Cringila Lions tackle Bulli to continue Illawarra Premier League finals journey

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 9 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If Cringila needed any inspiration in their elimination final against Bulli on Sunday they certainly got it from their goalkeeper Nikola Ristevski within the first minute of the game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.