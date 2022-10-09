If Cringila needed any inspiration in their elimination final against Bulli on Sunday they certainly got it from their goalkeeper Nikola Ristevski within the first minute of the game.
The match referee adjudged the Lions goalkeeper Ristevski to have fouled a Bulli attacker within the first minute of the game, giving them a penalty.
Whilst Ristevski gave away the foul, he immediately made up for it with a sensational save in the top left hand corner within the first couple of minutes.
The Lions scored in the first half through their hit-man Peter Simonoski mid-way through the first half as Michael Mendes made a break down the line to find his number nine.
There were chances for either team but second half substitute Steven Ugrinovski broke Bulli's hearts.
Another goal to Simonoski and a goal to winger Stefan Dimoski blew the scoreline out to 4-0.
Simonoski said he could not be more proud of the team.
"We're playing with that attitude that we have to win everything and the boys are backing each other up really well," he said.
"He [Ristevski] had to make up for it [giving away the penalty]," he laughed.
"It was a great save from him and the boys just keep fighting for one another."
The result finished 4-0 for the Lions who will now take on rivals Wollongong United next week for a spot in the decider.
Simonoski added the match against United would be a great occasion.
"It's a huge game not just for us but for football in the Illawarra," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.