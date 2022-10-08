Makeshift fullback Charlie Jones emerged as the unlikely hero for Helensburgh, bobbing up to score the match-winner in Saturday's major District League semi-final against Unanderra.
Injuries to Blake Currey and Rob Watson forced coach Andy Paine to move Jones to the back, but it was a move that paid unlikely dividends at the other end of the field, with Jones scoring the winner in extra time at Ian McLennan Park.
The Hearts surged to a lead in the third minute through Mark Picciolini, before Brad Watts mustered an equaliser less than 10 minutes later. The score remained 1-1 at halftime, before Unanderra again took the lead in the 67th minute via Christian Plakias.
Vaughan Patterson pegged back that margin just four minutes later from long range, with the score remaining 2-2 at fulltime. Jones then produced the winner three minutes into extra time.
It was a gritty win for the Thistle, who twice fought back from a goal down to record victory and book their spot in the grand final, where they will aim to secure the District League title double.
"Unanderra were really good value, they shaped up as well and gave us a lot of problems," Paine said.
"The thing I was happiest with was that we stuck to the way we should play the game, and that's always good to see when that gets tested."
Meanwhile, the Hearts will get another chance when they face University in next week's preliminary final. The Students also survived an extra time thriller on Saturday, with Jordan Simms scoring the winner in the 120th minute to beat Shell Cove 3-2.
