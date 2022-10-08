Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Helensburgh Thistle secure spot in 2022 District League decider

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 8 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helensburgh's Charlie Jones (right) competes for the ball against a Hearts opponent on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr

Makeshift fullback Charlie Jones emerged as the unlikely hero for Helensburgh, bobbing up to score the match-winner in Saturday's major District League semi-final against Unanderra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.