Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Helensburgh Thistle on the path to 2023 Illawarra Premier League promotion

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
September 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helensburgh players and support crew celebrate after winning the District League premiership on Saturday. Picture by Football South Coast

They've taken a significant step towards promotion, and Helensburgh are ready to make their mark in the Premier League next year - if given the green light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.