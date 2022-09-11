Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wollongong United take long road to 2022 Illawarra Premier League premiership glory

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 11 2022 - 2:19am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong United players - including captain Danny Lazarevski (centre) - celebrate after scoring a goal in their Australia Cup fixture against Green Gully SC earlier this year. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong United coach Billy Tsovolos believes great character and depth played a key role in driving his side towards the club's first ever Illawarra Premier League premiership in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.