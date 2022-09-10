St George Illawarra's coaching shake-up is taking shape, with the club appointing experienced Queensland Cup mentor Ben Woolf and Parramatta assistant Ryan Carr to work with Anthony Griffin next year.
Griffin enters the last year of Dragons contract as a man under pressure, after missing the finals again this year.
Peter Gentle and Mat Head were moved out of assistant roles, as the Dragons try to find the balance between experienced talent like Ben Hunt and Moses MBye and emerging stars Tyrell Sloan, Talatau Amone and Cody Ramsey.
Carr has previously worked at the Rabbitohs, Sharks and as head coach of English club Featherstone Rovers and will join the Dragons after working with Roosters coach Trent Robinson with France at the World Cup.
Woolf has been coaching the Tweed Heads Seagulls in the Queensland Cup for the past five years.
"The opportunity to bring Ryan and Ben to the club is something we are all excited about. Their broad experience across different systems external to the Dragons will only benefit our playing group," Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said in a statement.
"The full-time appointments of Willie and Russ again highlights the Dragons' commitment to its pathways programs but also in the continued strong connection our junior representative programs have to our NRL squad.
"Jamie has demonstrated a real passion and desire for the women's game which has allowed for a much improved NRLW squad over the past two Women's Premiership seasons.
"Overall, we are really pleased by these appointments to the Dragons' coaching personnel."
NSW Cup coach Russ Aitken and Jersey Flegg coach Willie Talau will move into new roles, as Dragons pathway and NRL development coaches.
Aitken will be Steelers SG Ball coach, while Talau will take on the Dragons SG Ball role.
The NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg jobs are yet to be filled.
Jamie Soward will continue as NRLW coach and specialist halves and kicking consultant to the NRL team.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
