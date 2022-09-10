Illawarra Mercury
With Griffin under pressure, St George Illawarra Dragons finalise NRL coaching shake-up

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated September 11 2022 - 1:58am, first published September 10 2022 - 11:43pm
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

St George Illawarra's coaching shake-up is taking shape, with the club appointing experienced Queensland Cup mentor Ben Woolf and Parramatta assistant Ryan Carr to work with Anthony Griffin next year.

