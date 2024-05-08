Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Premiership-winning glow to youthful Illawarra Steelers women's squad

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 8 2024 - 6:19pm, first published 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steelers skipper Lily Rogan (left) and emerging star Evie McGrath (right) report for the Steelers NSW Women's Premiership preseason. Picture by Robert Peet
Steelers skipper Lily Rogan (left) and emerging star Evie McGrath (right) report for the Steelers NSW Women's Premiership preseason. Picture by Robert Peet

Most new coaches will talk about creating a winning culture, but Illawarra women's coach Jamie Szczcerbanik is looking to tap into one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra rugby outlines plans moving forward following Uni withdrawal
The UOW Mallee Bulls in action against Illawarra rugby powerhouse Shoalhaven in 2023. Picture by Robert Peet
The eight-team competition will now have two byes per round.
Agron Latifi
No comments
Dream comes true: Illawarra Stingrays finally have a place to call home
The Illawarra Stingrays finally has a ground to call home, Lakelands Oval in Dapto. Picture by Sylvia Liber
$3.5 million will be invested into Lakelands Oval in Dapto.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.