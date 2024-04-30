Shoppers run for safety as chairs thrown in Wollongong food court brawl

A group of young men who cornered their victim in the toilet area of Wollongong mall later threw chairs at him in the food court while shoppers ran for their safety.
Junior and Jeremiah Puruto, both 21, and Ryan Tosh, 19, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to a midday affray on March 21, 2023 which was captured on CCTV.
Tendered court documents state the footage showed Junior, Jeremiah, Tosh and two other men waiting for the victim outside the toilet area on level one at Wollongong Central.
Tosh shaped up to the man when he left the toilet before the rest of the group followed him to the food court area. Junior threw a large drink bottle at the victim which caused a violent melee to break out.
The victim ran backwards to avoid further assault, however Junior picked up a steel and plastic chair and launched it at the man, hitting him in the upper body.
Tosh and another man from group punched the victim in the head and body while Jeremiah threw a chair at him, which narrowly missed.
Several members of the public who were eating lunch fled from the food court fearing for their safety. The victim continued to try and run from the area, however the group chased after him.
The victim threw a punch at Tosh in self-defence, while Junior ran towards the victim while holding a chair with both arms above his head.
The group shaped up to the man for about a minute before security guards and shoppers separated them.
Police were called and reviewed CCTV footage from the mall, immediately recognising Junior, Jeremiah and Tosh from past interactions.
Court documents state the relationship between the victim and the group is unknown.
The trio were arrested the next day and each pleaded guilty to affray. They will be sentenced on June 11.
