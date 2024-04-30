Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shoppers run for safety as chairs thrown in Wollongong food court brawl

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 30 2024 - 7:48pm, first published 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L to R: Ryan Tosh, Junior Puturo and Jeremiah Puruto. Pictures from Facebook, ACM
L to R: Ryan Tosh, Junior Puturo and Jeremiah Puruto. Pictures from Facebook, ACM

A group of young men who cornered their victim in the toilet area of Wollongong mall later threw chairs at him in the food court while shoppers ran for their safety.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.