Accused serial burglar stole from Illawarra sporting clubs, church

A bed in a full-time residential rehabilitation facility has saved an accused serial burglar who allegedly stole from sporting clubs and a church further time in custody while he waits to defend the charges.
Ryan Katipa, 32, made his bid for bail at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, six months after his arrest.
Documents before the court said the Albion Park Rail resident allegedly broke into an equipment container at John O'Dwyer Oval at the Croom Regional Sporting Complex and stole three stopwatches and a cap gun in August 2023.
A little over a week later, Katipa allegedly unscrewed the hinges on a door at the Stoney Range Pony Club in Albion Park before making off with an edge trimmer and first aid kit.
Police alleged he used an angle grinder to cut the hinges on a window shutter on the Southlake Illawarra BMX Club building a day or two later, and took a laptop, five two-way radios, and four BMX racing bikes.
Police say a DNA profile taken from a cigarette butt found in the clubhouse was matched to Katipa.
Two months later, Katipa is accused of returning to John O'Dwyer Oval, breaking in using a grinder and stealing lollies, pies and eggs from the canteen.
In November 2023, he allegedly broke into the Albion Park Anglican Church stole four cordless drills, seven drill batteries, a work light, a set of screwdrivers, three tool bags, a socket set, assorted screwdriver bits and a Stanley knife.
Later that month police searched Katipa's home and allegedly found property linked to the break-ins, most of it in his bedroom, along with clothing he was allegedly seen wearing in CCTV from the church.
Officers also allegedly discovered a firearm, ammunition, two sets of knuckle dusters, a set of nunchucks, cannabis, and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Police say Katipa's mobile phone pinged a tower near the church at the time of the break-in.
Police documents alleged Katipa admitted in an interview after his arrest to the break-ins at the BMX club and the church, and to possession of the weapons and drugs, although said he found the first aid kit from the pony club.
He has entered pleas of not guilty to charges of break, enter and steal, firearm possession, drug possession, prohibited weapon possession, ammunition possession, and having stolen goods in custody.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Smith opposed Katipa's bail application on the grounds that he posed an unacceptable risk of failing to appear at court and committing serious offences.
Sergeant Smith said Katipa had a history of serious crimes and failing to show up at court, and now faced a "raft of very serious offences".
Defence lawyer Matt Ward conceded the allegations were serious and Katipa's record didn't help him, but any concerns could be mitigated by the proposed bail conditions.
Mr Ward said Katipa had a bed in a supervised, residential rehabilitation situated in a more isolated location and by the time of his August hearing he would, if bailed, be able to complete a large portion of the program.
Mr Ward said it was not guaranteed his client would be jailed if found guilty and, by the time of the hearing, he would have already served seven and a half months of custody and quasi-custody.
He said the offer of rehabilitation was a "rare opportunity" that Katipa's family worked hard to secure, and it was in the community's interest that he was rehabilitated.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming noted the offence of break, enter and steal carried a lengthy term of imprisonment and Katipa had a long criminal history.
It was his second bid for bail, she said, but he did not have a bed available to him when he first applied.
Ms Fleming told Katipa he was "very lucky" to have the offer of a full-time place in residential rehabilitation.
She noted he had made attempts at rehabilitation in the past and told him now was the time for him to make a decision to change his life.
"Do you want to spend the best years of your life sitting in a cell?" Ms Fleming asked, to which Katipa responded: "No".
She said strict bail conditions could mitigate any risks and granted bail, with conditions that included participation in rehabilitation, and to stay in rehabilitation unless he completed the program, had to attend court, or had bail amended.
Katipa will return to court on August 2.
