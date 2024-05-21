Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Accused serial burglar stole from Illawarra sporting clubs, church

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
May 21 2024 - 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Katipa. Picture from Facebook
Ryan Katipa. Picture from Facebook

A bed in a full-time residential rehabilitation facility has saved an accused serial burglar who allegedly stole from sporting clubs and a church further time in custody while he waits to defend the charges.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.