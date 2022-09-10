They stumbled at the final hurdle two years ago, but Wollongong United have made no mistake in 2022 after claiming the Illawarra Premier League title.
Heading into the last round in 2020, United had appeared a shoe-in to claim their first ever Premier League premiership. However, the side fell 3-2 to Coniston at home, opening the door for Woonona to secure their inaugural title.
But there was no repeat this season, with Billy Tsovolos's men wrapping up the premiership with one round to spare, after - fittingly - beating 'Cono' 3-1 at Macedonia Park. Mitsuo Yamada, Kyah Jovanovski and Josh Correia scored for the winners, while Nikolas Miceski found the back of the net for the visitors.
The title victory comes in a season decimated by rain, but being crowned premiers is a moment that few United supporters will forget any time soon.
After a short stint in the Premier League in 1978, the club joined the NSW State League, before going on to compete in the old National Soccer League during the early 1990s. United returned to the Illawarra in 2005, gaining promotion to the Premier League that year. And while the club has enjoyed plenty of grand final and Cup success, they had never won the IPL premiership until this year.
It continues a red-hot year for United, which included reaching the national round of 32 draw in the Australia Cup, becoming the first local association club to achieve that milestone.
"It's been one of the club's biggest ambitions since returning to the Illawarra. The structure that's there for years has been unbelievable, and to do what we did last night - for the players and the club - is an amazing achievement," United assistant coach Deni Raleski told the Mercury.
"That desire from what happened that year [2020] still sticks with us, and our ambition and team chemistry that we've built has just been on fire since that year. To get to what we did together last night, it's something special.
"To finish it with one round early was incredible - especially having some key people missing out last night. We've had low attendance at training the last few weeks due to little niggles here and there. But the boys showed heart, character and passion, and put in a 90-minute performance last night.
"Every single player should be very proud. We're proud, the whole club is proud, and we've set the benchmark in the league now. And there's only one more achievement to go now [grand final win]."
While United has wrapped up first place, the race for the remaining spots inside the IPL's top five are still wide open.
The battle for second spot between Wollongong Olympic and Bulli could be decided on Saturday when the two teams meet at Balls Paddock. Coniston is likely to finish their campaign in fourth, while the Blueys are looking to clinch fifth position, with the Lions and Albion Park applying pressure.
At the other end of the table, Bellambi looks destined to claim the wooden spoon and be relegated to District League after a winless campaign so far.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
