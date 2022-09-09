Bulli defensive midfielder Kyle Jackson says the Balls Paddock team hasn't given up hope of winning the Premier League title, despite sitting in third position with two rounds remaining.
Bulli are within striking distance of the two Wollongong sides, United and Olympic, but face a tough draw to round out the regular season. They will host Olympic on Saturday, before facing an away clash against the fourth-placed Coniston next week.
However, Jackson - who will celebrate his 100th game with the club this weekend - told the Mercury that Bulli were up for the challenge.
"Olympic are a pretty strong team on paper, but I'm sure we can match them and hopefully beat them," the 24-year-old said.
"We're hoping to win these next two games and get top spot. If it's there to be taken, we'll take it."
It's been a long journey to the milestone for Jackson, who joined the club from the Wollongong Wolves about nine years ago. He started with Bulli's youth grade side before making his way up to the first-grade outfit.
"I can't really remember my first game, but I'm sure it would have been pretty exciting considering I was pretty young," Jackson said.
"It's a pretty good achievement to get to 100 games with the club and I wouldn't have wanted to do it with any other club either. It's a pretty special place at Balls Paddock and I've loved every game.
"The whole culture at Bulli is just awesome. Everyone bonds very well together within the whole community, from the old boys through to the groundsman."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
