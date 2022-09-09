The Matildas have copped plenty of criticism following successive losses at home to reigning gold medalists Canada in the past week, but from a Wollongong perspective, there have been two shining lights, Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord and former Illawarra Stingrays player Mary Fowler.
The first half performance in Sydney has been described as the best seen under coach Tony Gustavsson's, but in a classic tale of a game of two halves, the Matildas capitulated in the second 45 minutes, with the side's defensive vulnerabilities laid bare when Canadian defender Jade Rose was given permission by Australia to run half of the field and play a killer pass to Adriana Leon to score.
Despite one win in 18 against top 20 opposition, Gustavsson pleaded with the press post-match to believe in the formula, saying that the first half performance is proof that the Matildas can not only compete with, but utterly dominate the world's best.
"I think if you look at the [first] 45 [minutes] today, I hope that we saw some improvement in terms of that we can dominate a top team," he said.
"To be able to do that without six key players, I hope that maybe you guys can see that maybe a year-and-a-half ago if we play Canada without six key players we would not be able to dominate like we did in that first 45 [minutes]."
It's perhaps a fair excuse from Gustavsson. No team is complete without its full contingent. But it is clear to see that the side has its issues defensively. In their last 26 games the side has conceded 52 times.
Naturally when a side struggles that badly defensively, they lean on their attackers to get them through it.
Enter Foord and Fowler.
Fowler performed admirably in Brisbane last Saturday and was rewarded with her performance in Queensland with a goal just three minutes into the game in Sydney.
A poor goal-kick from Canada led to captain Sam Kerr finding the ball inside the box where she then played in Fowler to finish the ball off with aplomb.
Whilst there was no goal for Foord, she was arguably the most dangerous player, highlighted by a swift step-over manoeuvre to turn her defender on the left hand side of the pitch followed by a driving run into the box where she was unfortunate not to get a penalty with the defender brushing her leg whilst Foord was running at full speed.
Foord, who returned to the side in Sydney following an injury layoff, said that the side felt like itself against Canada, if only for a moment.
"How it looked was how it felt, we were dominating, we felt like us again," she said.
"We need to take that momentum into our next game and also learn from the second 45 as well."
It's all well and good to see the improvements, but the fact of the matter is, time is running out before the World Cup.
Being in Pot A for the draw [which has not been completed yet] may give some reprieve as the Matildas will not come up against the "big guns" in the group stage, but it is hard to see the side beating the likes of Canada, the USA and Sweden at this stage.
Foord, Fowler and the rest of the Matildas will now turn their attention to their domestic teams. With Arsenal and Manchester City scheduled to play each other in the opening round of the Women's Super League this weekend, Foord and Fowler will quickly become enemies.
Foord said this WSL season was more crucial than ever for the preparation for the Matildas in the lead in to the World Cup.
"Of course [the domestic season is important], that's where we spend most of our time," she said.
"Although we're in our club shirt, the picture is leading towards the World Cup. We've just got to try and get better and fitter there and then come back into the national team camp and then hopefully bring our momentum from our clubs into the national team.
"Not making excuses [for the Canada loss] but we have all just finished pre-season and this is our first proper test.
"So I think it's positive if you look at it that way and hopefully [when we're in] mid-season we will be flying."
In the doom and gloom of two successive losses, the form of Fowler and Foord has been the positive.
The goal from Fowler was a sensational start, but the former Stingrays' player did struggle to mark her presence on the match. It was Foord who was switched on from the get-go until she was substituted 60 minutes into the game in a premeditated move from Gustavsson.
Even with one of, if not the world's best forward Kerr in the side, Foord in particular looked a class above most players on the pitch on Tuesday. The 27-year-old said she hopes to build that partnership with Kerr in the lead-in to the World Cup.
"Sam and I have been playing together since we were 15 so we know each other very well," Foord said.
"It's hard sometimes because she's always okay but I'm always the one usually out with injuries which means I've missed some moments to play with her."
Gustavsson's main issue is defence, but if he can get the likes of Foord, Fowler and Kerr finding form in time for the World Cup, then the side will fancy their chances against anyone.
However, the old mantra is attack wins you games but defence wins you championships and it rarely proves to be wrong.
The Matildas will have to sort out their defensive issues before the tournament but can take hope out of Foord and Fowler's performances in the recent friendlies, but more will be found out in the side's next friendly against powerhouses Sweden in Melbourne in November.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
