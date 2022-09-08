Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Wollongong 2022

From French Alps to Wollongong, UCI Wollongong 2022 finals fever kicks off for Rupert Guinness

By Rupert Guinness
Updated September 8 2022 - 8:43am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rupert Guinness rides the Wollongong 2022 world championships course on Wednesday. Picture by Robert Peet

While having the fortune to recently cycle in the Haute Route Alps race that included mountains traditionally featuring in the Tour de France, my understanding of the calibre of athlete of the world's best road riders ramped up drastically.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.