Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Next generation of cycling talent to shine at National Junior Road Championships in Wollongong

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
September 8 2022 - 5:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Cycle Club state representatives (from left) Gabriel Jakobsen, Nate Burns and Lucy Allen. Picture by Adam McLean

As the countdown continues until the UCI Road World Championships, Wollongong will be treated to a curtain-raiser when Australia's best young cyclists converge on the region next week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.