Watch as AJ Johnson does his thing at 2024 NBA Draft Combine

Illawarra Hawks fans saw first hand what AJ Johnson brings to the table during his time in Wollongong representing the Hawks through the NBL Next Stars program last season.
At times the 19-year-old found minutes hard to come by under head coach Justin Tatum but there's little doubt his defence improved out of sight during his NBL stint with the Hawks.
This improvement was evident this past week at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. As was Johnson's impressive performance as a point guard during the multi-day showcase that takes place every May before the annual June NBA draft.
At the combine, mainly college basketball players are measured and take medical tests, are interviewed, perform various athletic tests and shooting drills, and play in five-on-five drills for an audience of NBA coaches, general managers and scouts.
As of 2024, participation in the combine will be mandatory for a player to be eligible for the draft.
This year's Combine ran from Sunday, May 12 to Sunday, May 19.
NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony said Johnson was one of the stand out performers during Wednesday's Combine scrimmages.
It was during this workout that Johnson produced a dunk similar to one he threw down for the Hawks against the Perth Wildcats, when the teenage prodigy blew by Kristian Doolittle and threw down a thunderous dunk over Alex Sarr.
Sarr was ranked No1 performer at this year's combine by Damon Allred. Allred ranked Johnson No 60.
There's no denying though that Johnson impressed on the Wednesday, where he told Swish Cultures of being excited to show NBA teams that he can play the point-guard role and not just be placed in the 2 category.
"I feel really comfortable being on the ball," Johnson told Swish Cultures. "I've been a one my whole life, I've been a playmaker who can make plays for myself and others.
"Being on the ball is definitely one of my strengths, but I feel like off the ball I can make plays and score.
"I feel like I can do a lot more with the ball than people have seen, and I'm excited to be able to do that.
"[I want to prove] I can really defend. It's something I've been taking very seriously lately, especially in Australia, so I want to show teams I can defend."
Johnson now has a wait on his hands to see if an NBA team picks him up in the June 26-27 Draft.
Regardless of whether the 6'5 combo guard gets picked by a team or not, there's still a chance the Californian teen could return to Wollongong for a second season with the Hawks.
Tatum indicated after the Hawks season was ended when they lost their game three semifinal to Melbourne United, that he wanted all players back for NBL 25.
Having locked down Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, Will Hickey and Tyler Harvey in recent months, retaining the services of in-demand import Gary Clark is the Hawks next priority.
Tatum is also on the lookout for a classy import point guard to replace Justin Robinson.
Whether Johnson returns to Wollongong for another stint in the NBL depends on if he gets drafted or not.
Even if a NBA team picks Johnson they may decide he needs another season in Australia. If that's the case there's every chance Johnson could be back playing for the Hawks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.