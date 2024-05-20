Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Hawks

Watch as AJ Johnson does his thing at 2024 NBA Draft Combine

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 21 2024 - 12:14pm, first published 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AJ Johnson in action for the Illawarra Hawks during the NBL 24 campaign. Picture by Adam McLean
AJ Johnson in action for the Illawarra Hawks during the NBL 24 campaign. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra Hawks fans saw first hand what AJ Johnson brings to the table during his time in Wollongong representing the Hawks through the NBL Next Stars program last season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Watch as AJ Johnson does his thing at 2024 NBA Draft Combine
AJ Johnson in action for the Illawarra Hawks during the NBL 24 campaign. Picture by Adam McLean
Will Johnson be picked by a team in the NBA Draft on June 25-26?
Agron Latifi
No comments
Inside Wollongong United's plan to topple Sydney United in the Australia Cup
Wollongong United will take on Sydney United in the Australia Cup sixth round in the hope of reaching the round of 32 in the competition, a feat they achieved in 2022 (inset). Main picture by Anna Warr
Two former National Soccer League heavyweights go head-to-head.
Jordan Warren
No comments
'It turned into the worst job in the world': why Brad Morkos quit the Raiders
Brad Morkos is loving playing for Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles. Picture by Anna Warr
He's playing for Albion Park and training to be an MMA fighter
Agron Latifi
No comments
Thirroul flying, Unanderra's key victory: a wrap of District League round 10
Unanderra got the better of Warilla 3-2 in round 10 of the District League. Picture - @gragrapix
Just five points separates first and ninth in the District League.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Hawks Nest

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.