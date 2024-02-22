Teen Hawks star AJ reveals his Wollongong highlights and favourite hang out

If the Illawarra Hawks cap their fairy tale run with an NBL championship, many will highlight the big win over Perth Wildcats on December 8 as a turning point in the foundation club's floundering season.
Those at WIN Entertainment Centre on the night will also remember seeing one of, if not the best dunk this season.
It happened early in the Hawks 100-82 win when teenage prodigy AJ Johnson blew by Kristian Doolittle and threw down a thunderous dunk over Alex Sarr to send the home fans into raptures.
Johnson rated that moment and the Hawks subsequent big win over the Wildcats as his on-court highlights to date in Wollongong.
"That was probably one of the biggest highlights I've had since I've been here," he said.
"I like the Perth game too, just like the sequence of, not even, the dunk I had against them but just like how we were all playing as a team, how we were rolling and stuff like that.
"Seeing Davo [Will Hickey] play well and JRob [Justin Robinson} set a really fast tempo and for me to be a part of it and make plays as well, was great. I like being a part of things like that, so it was probably the perfect game."
But the 19-year-old isn't done creating highlights and would love nothing better than to play a part in helping the Hawks win just their second NBL championship.
Illawarra's quest for a championship starts next Wednesday when they travel to take on the Tasmania JackJumpers.
"That sounds great. It's not something I thought of when I arrived in Australia," the Californian teen said.
"If that was to happen, it would be amazing.
"I feel like sometimes I don't really realise how old I am and what I'm doing away from home at such a young age........but I get comfortable really quick in my environment.
"So I just become a part of it and I'm not really recognizing how far I am away from home and like what I'm doing.
"But it's a real cool experience for sure."
One of the reasons the Hawks Next Star is loving the experience so much is that he still gets to be a teenager on and off the court.
"If I'm not playing or training, which I'm doing most days, I'm playing video games or hanging out with some of the guys from the team," Johnson said.
"I love eating out. I like Lucia's [By the Sea], they have a good variety of things and have some good pastas. It's probably my favourite spot."
On the court the 6'5 combo guard is soaking up the experience of learning every day from his team-mates and Hawks coaching staff.
"I pretty much expected to get a lot of experience playing against professionals every single day, just picking their brains, picking the coaches' brains and things of that nature.
"That's exactly what I've got. I've enjoyed every single moment," Johnson said.
Now the five-star recruit out of Southern California Academy is hoping to end his campaign with the Hawks on a high and hopefully do enough to be picked up in the 2024 NBA draft.
"I'm excited for what's going to happen next, I'm in the pre-draft and just looking to see what happens," he said.
"I'm betting on myself and I believe in the abilities that I have as a player and I'm just going to see what happens.
"Whoever wants me, honestly it would be a blessing to play on any NBA team that I get picked on. So, whatever team I'm just ready to work.
"Obviously it would be good to play with my brother [Jabari Smith Jr] at the Houston Rockets.
"I guess that could be one of the favourites because my brother plays in that team, but really I'd be ecstatic to play for any NBA team."
Though firstly Johnson has let himself dream of playing a big part in helping the Hawks secure an NBL title.
"Like all players I want to be that guy that makes the shot or be a part of the reason why you win.
"I'm always imagining myself in those moments, leading a team, because eventually that's where I want to get to as a player. I wanna be a franchise player, lead a team for multiple years and win, like lead them to championships..........so, of course, I just imagine all the time being that player."
