Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Hawks

Teen Hawks star AJ reveals his Wollongong highlights and favourite hang out

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
February 22 2024 - 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AJ Johnson training with the Illawarra Hawks ahead of their finals' clash against Tasmania JackJumpers. Picture by Adam McLean
AJ Johnson training with the Illawarra Hawks ahead of their finals' clash against Tasmania JackJumpers. Picture by Adam McLean

If the Illawarra Hawks cap their fairy tale run with an NBL championship, many will highlight the big win over Perth Wildcats on December 8 as a turning point in the foundation club's floundering season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Teen Hawks star AJ reveals his Wollongong highlights and favourite hang out
AJ Johnson training with the Illawarra Hawks ahead of their finals' clash against Tasmania JackJumpers. Picture by Adam McLean
AJ Johnson is keen to create some more highlights for the Hawks
Agron Latifi
No comments
What drives Rick Goodchild's hunger heading into the 2024 Premier League
Rick Goodchild (inset) and his Wollongong Olympic teammates celebrate after winning last year's Bampton Cup. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Adam McLean
Olympic kick off their season against Helensburgh on March 3.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
How Wolves glory days inspire boyhood fan - and 2024 signing - Darcy Madden
Darcy Madden wants to see the Wolves return to national glory, which is what made him a fan of the club all those years back. Pictures by Adam McLean, Kirk Gilmour and Ken Robertson
Darcy Madden is 'Mr Wolves' in his own right.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Two Little Dojo Port Kembla students heading to Japan for a trip to remember
Maicyn Todev (left) and Josh Rowles will represent Port Kembla Little Dojo on the Japan leg at the international martial arts championships. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Little Dojo in Port Kembla is growing massively.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Hawks Nest

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.