Former Illawarra Stingrays player Mary Fowler made a good showing of herself in the Matildas 2-1 loss to Canada in front of 26 997 fans at Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night.
Fowler netted in the first few minutes of the contest, before Canada turned things around in the second half to come away with the win.
Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord and Fowler were both named in the starting line up by coach Tony Gustavsson for the game, with Foord taking up a role on the left wing and Fowler deployed as an attacking midfielder.
It was a return for Foord to the team following an injury layoff, whilst Fowler was looking to flourish just as she did against the same opponent in Brisbane on Saturday, and boy did she do that.
Just a couple of minutes in the game, the former Illawarra Stingrays player made her mark. The Matildas won the ball up high where captain Sam Kerr found the ball in space inside the box. The Chelsea superstar then found Fowler who calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.
Chances were few and far between with Canada taking advantage of Australia's high defensive line on a few occasions, only to be caught offside every time.
Kerr had a snapshot midway through the first half but was gathered easily enough by Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.
Fowler then played in a sensational ball through to Sydney FC forward Courtney Vine, however the A-League Women's forward could only find the goalkeeper.
As the game moved into the second half, Canada hit back. The Matildas switched off right when they shouldn't have, and Adriana Leon, who had been the most threatening in the first half tapped the ball past a helpless Lydia Williams and it was a goal-a-piece.
Canada grew more into the game as it progressed, with Williams having more to do than the first half.
The most worrying sign of the game for the Matildas was when Foord seemed to go down without any contact, clutching at her right calf. She did walk off the pitch, but was substituted.
The Matildas were behind soon after Foord's injury and it was Leon again, played through to put her one-on-one chance away to make it 2-1.
Changes were aplenty for the remainder of the game. Fowler was substituted with 10 minutes to play but the score remained 2-1.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
