Gerringong Breakers closing in on District League promotion push

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:04am, first published 5:30am
The Breakers have been building their squad for some time and feel ready to push for the District League next season. Picture supplied.

After two seasons without promotion and relegation, there may well be a change coming, with the Gerringong Breakers looking to achieve their ambitions and gain promotion into Football South Coast's District League next season.

