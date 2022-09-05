After two seasons without promotion and relegation, there may well be a change coming, with the Gerringong Breakers looking to achieve their ambitions and gain promotion into Football South Coast's District League next season.
The Breakers currently compete in the top division of Community League, one division below the District League, with the opportunity for promotion given to the team that finishes first.
Off the field, the club has shown their intent. The Breakers have not only boosted their playing roster with signings such as former Wollongong Olympic striker Josh Hawker and his brother Zac who played for South Coast United, but also their coaching ranks.
The father-son duo of Norm and Brad Boardman has added that extra punch the club needed. Norm is the former Western Sydney coach in the W-League and is the former Dapto Dandaloo Fury head coach in the IPL whilst the Breakers' head coach Brad is a former NPL NSW player of the year and former Helensburgh Thistle coach.
First grade captain Andy Lockard said their input at the club was invaluable.
"They have both returned to the club to support our local community in having access to the best possible competitions, opportunities and pathways," he said.
"Gerringong is renowned for producing quality sporting individuals across various sports for both female and male athletes and Norm and Brad epitomise this and want to expand on this for junior footballers.
"The results have been fantastic but are not the ultimate driver [to running the club]. They are an outcome of a style of football that Brad and Norm have instilled across the club in both female and male competitions."
The club has taken aim at developing its junior base, hoping to build a clear pathway between its youngsters and its seniors.
Lockard said the club feels they are ready to join the District League competition next season as the club looks to push on with bigger goals in the future.
"To join the District League would be great for Gerringong," he said.
"It's another outlet for community spirit and an expansion on the established pathways for players. The overall goal has not changed from its inception. We will continue to aim high for all of our community so that we are able to provide a platform to perform and play in the highest competitions.
"For us, the competition we need to be playing in for our community is the Illawarra Premier League."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
