25 photos from Illawarra District Rugby League grand final day

Two points, that was the difference.
Collegians turned around a 10-0 half-time deficit to claim back-to-back Illawarra District Rugby League premierships - defeating Western Suburbs 12-10.
It was a case of history repeating as three years Collies edged out the Devils 16-14 at WIN Stadium to claim the 2019 crown.
And it wasn't without controversy.
