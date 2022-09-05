Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Wollongong 2022

Wollongong swim queen Emma McKeon gets on board the UCI Road World Championships

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
September 5 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong swim queen Emma McKeon has been named UCI Road World Championships 'Friend of Wollongong event ambassador'. Picture: Adam McLean

Organisers of the upcoming UCI Road World Championships have enlisted Australia's greatest Olympian Emma McKeon to be a Friend of Wollongong event ambassador.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.