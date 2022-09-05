Organisers of the upcoming UCI Road World Championships have enlisted Australia's greatest Olympian Emma McKeon to be a Friend of Wollongong event ambassador.
McKeon today returned to her home town to celebrate Wollongong and dive into a global sporting event of a different kind.
It comes just weeks after Wollongong's swim queen secured her 20th medal of her career in Birmingham, making her the most successful-ever athlete at the Commonwealth Games.
Having helped put Wollongong on the map with her record-breaking performances in the pool, the 28-year-old can't wait to see the eyes of the world focused on the place she's proud to call home when the 2022 UCI Road World Championships come to town from September 17 to 25.
"As I've competed around the world, I've always spoken about my love for my home town - Wollongong," McKeon said.
"It's amazing to know so many people will come to experience this special place, and so many millions more around the world will see our amazing scenery when the cycling comes to town."
In Tokyo last year McKeon's seven Olympic medals (4 gold and 3 bronze) took her Olympic tally to 11, making her the most decorated Australian Olympic athlete in history.
McKeon will be attending the event on the opening weekend, and will be waving the starting flag for riders participating in the Wollongong 2022 Community Ride on Saturday, September 17.
The Community Ride, All Abilities Ride and Family Ride are FREE to participate in, and everyone is welcome to come and ride on part of the World Championship course - registration is required.
"I'm extremely proud of what I've achieved and I'm so appreciative of the support I've received from everyone back home," McKeon said.
"Supporting the UCI Championships is a great chance for me to be part of the community in celebrating Wollongong's very own Olympic moment. It's going to be massive and I'm hoping everyone gets behind the event and of course cheer on the Aussie team members."
The 2022 UCI World Road Championships CEO Stu Taggart, described McKeon's support and involvement as 'the icing on the cake' for organisers in the countdown to the event.
