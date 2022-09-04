Illawarra Mercury
Avondale book Illawarra Rugby grand final showdown with Shoalhaven

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 4 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:17am
Avondale (blue) dominated the line-outs and scrums in their 12-9 win over Tech-Tahs. Picture: Agron Latifi

Avondale will play Shoalhaven in the Illawarra District Rugby Union grand final after "out-grinding" Tech-Tahs 12-9 at Ocean Park on Sunday.

