The world will remember it as perhaps Dutch legend Annemiek van Vleuten's greatest ever triumph.
Even the 39-year-old wonder woman, competing with a broken elbow, rated her world championship win in the elite women's road race in Wollongong, as "perhaps my greatest ever".
Wollongong cyclist Josie Talbot, part of Australia's strong seven-member team racing on Saturday, got a first hand look at the Dutch master and couldn't help but be impressed by the "tremendous van Vleuten".
Talbot did not finish the race on Saturday but she will forever remember the experience of competing for her country in a world championships in front of her own fans, fondly.
"It was incredible. It was potentially the best day of my life," the 26-year-old told the Mercury.
"Honestly the support out on the roads was insane. I heard so many people cheering my name....and Ramah Avenue was packed, it was so fun."
Talbot said she felt like she was riding in Europe, especially as crowds cheered on riders along Wollongong's leafy streets.
"I couldn't believe how passionate the supporters were, it was insane," she said.
"I'm super glad that everyone got out there and there was a decent crowd.
"I hope that all the Aussies who don't know cycling enjoyed it.
"You don't have to know the ins and outs of the sport to enjoy roadside....it was a bit of a party up there at Ramah Avenue.
"I'm just so glad everyone got amongst it."
Riding to team orders, Talbot actually led for a short period of the race before being passed by French rider Gladys Verhulst, who was the first to arrive in Wollongong and make her way up the 34.2 km Mount Keira loop.
"I had a role early on covering moves and making sure all the girls were in a good position, especially leading into Mount Keira," she said.
"I had to do what I could to make sure they were near the front and then just hang on for as long as I can and if I was there again to keep putting them in a position to climb."
The Australian squad came into the race with multiple options, but when time trial silver medallist Grace Brown struggled on the repeated climbs, they rallied behind Alexander Manly.
Manly was the best of the Australians, finishing in 15th place, just 12 seconds behind bronze medallist Sylvia Persico from Italy.
The other four Australians to finish the race were Brodie Chapman (21st), Amanda Spratt (27th), Grace Brown (35th) and Sarah Roy (58th).
Talbot said despite not getting a podium result, the Australian team were pleased overall with how they performed.
"I think we were happy, we each fulfilled what we had to in our own race," she said.
"The race didn't pan out the way we were expecting. We were expecting and hoping for it to be a bit harder so there was a bit more of a selection at the finish but you can only work with what you got.
"Overall we were happy. We were aiming for a podium but the race didn't favour us."
Talbot actually headed into her first world championships buoyed by signing her first professional contract, joining French team Cofidis for the next two years.
The announcement continues an impressive year for the NSWIS product, who recorded the biggest win of her career at the Oceania Road Race Championship in April, taking out the elite women's road race for Sydney Uni-Staminade.
Talbot also claimed her first win of the National Road Series in February, with a stage win at the Mitchelton Tour of Gippsland and finishing fourth overall at the event.
Talbot said another highlight was getting the opportunity to race against cycling legend van Vleuten and her Dutch team-mate Marianne Vos.
"It was pretty surreal looking over and seeing van Vleuten and Vos riding around next to you - it was pretty surreal but very cool ...van Vleuten is just bloody amazing isn't she, kudos to her she produced a masterclass performance."
