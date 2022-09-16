One of our own will be front and centre when the UCI Road World Championships kick-off in Wollongong on Sunday.
Figtree cyclist Josie Talbot is part of Australia's strong seven-women team contesting the elite women's road race next Saturday, September 24.
The 26-year-old secured her spot in the team after winning the elite road race title at the 2022 Oceania Road Championships in Brisbane last April.
Talbot was "ecstatic" when selectors informed her late last month that she would get to compete in a world championships being contested in her own backyard.
"It is pretty surreal actually. It is like a once in a lifetime opportunity. There's not too many people who get the opportunity to race on their own soil so I feel very lucky and privileged, and I can't wait," Talbot told the Mercury.
"This is what we dream of as kids.
"I mean you have got to have self belief and you have to put in the hard work and with those two things you can really achieve anything.
"Although it is pretty surreal being here, I have put in the work and I've believed in myself every step of the way. I just can't wait to get out there and race against the best in the world."
It's been a long journey to get to this stage but all the sacrifices had been worth it for Talbot, who said she couldn't wait to catch up with her team-mates in the coming days to discuss race tactics.
"The course is the roads I practically train on every day so I know it quite well," she said.
"Mount Keira is literally my backyard as that is where I do all my efforts for training. Hopefully this hometown knowledge can help our team.
"I know the course better than anyone. I know where all the corners and potholes and intricacies of the course are, so I have that advantage and obviously sharing that with the rest of the team should prove helpful."
Her team-mate, Commonwealth Games time trial gold medallist Grace Brown told the Mercury Talbot was a valuable team member.
"She hasn't arrived in camp yet but I'm sure she'll be able to share some valuable information about the course," she said.
"I've seen her in a few races over in Europe and coming into this event. I think she was really excited to be on the team.
"It is cool having her amongst us and having that local flavour.
"It is a huge opportunity for Josie. [Competing in front of home fans] is not something many athletes will be able to do. If this was in Sydney or Melbourne there would be many locals but it is in Wollongong.
"The fact she is from here is really cool."
Talbot said the Australian team would work together to ensure one of the group won the race.
"You always go into a race wanting to win or to have the best possible performance. We have so many options this year, such a strong team, and having the full seven riders, we are going into it with big hopes." she said.
"But there are a lot of strong teams and riders coming which makes it exciting.
"The Dutch and the Italians both have big strong squads with multiple cards to play, similar to us but there is also always outside smaller countries like Poland and Denmark that also have strong riders.
"So it is going to be tough, there are many riders in really good form especially coming off the European season."
Talbot herself only returned home last week from racing in Europe.
"I came back a bit early just to get over the jet-lag and got straight back into training pretty much," she said.
"Before heading to Europe I won the Oceania Championships in Brisbane, which pretty much secured me an Australian spot for the world championships.
"Over in Europe I got lots of second places in the Belgian races and snagged myself a couple of top 10 finishes in some UCI races. My main goal in Europe was to try and win a contract for the coming year."
Talbot, who has a UCI world ranking of 100 said the European season was successful overall.
"I'm currently on a national level team (Sydney Uni Staminade) but I'm looking for a contract to be signed for next year.
"A good performance in Wollongong will help. Any race you can do against some of the best in the world is an opportunity to show what you are capable of."
Talbot has allowed herself to dream about crossing the finishing line first as her family and friends in Wollongong cheer her to victory.
"That would be ideal. Who wouldn't love to be able to win such a prestigious event such as the world championships in their own backyard?," she asked.
"That would be amazing but I also have to be realistic. I know what is needed and I will be playing a team role in the race.
"All that matters is that an Australian is going across the line first. That will be the best feeling ever. It is always great to see any one of us on the top step."
Talbot rates her recent Oceania Championships' win highly but said doing well at the world championships in Wollongong would be her career highlight to date.
"I've been racing for over 10 years. It is such a great sport. It feels like a long career for me but at the same time I feel like I'm just getting started. It is just an amazing sport and I never get sick of it really," she said.
"To be here in Wollongong racing in one of, if not the most important event of the year, is unbelievable.
"I can't believe the best of the best are coming to my home town to race. It is going to be a very special world championships. I can't wait for it to start."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.