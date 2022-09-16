Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Wollongong 2022
The Big Read

Wollongong cyclist Josie Talbot dreaming of UCI Road World Championship success

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 16 2022 - 8:03am, first published 7:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Figtree cyclist Josie Talbot can't wait to represent Australia at the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong. Picture: Adam McLean

One of our own will be front and centre when the UCI Road World Championships kick-off in Wollongong on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.