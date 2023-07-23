Wollongong City Council is to install an $80,000 sculpture honouring the UCI cycling event that cost businesses millions of dollars, with more artwork on the way.
A set of three sculptures by an award-winning artist will be installed at Lang Park in August as part of the council's public art strategy.
It's the first of several pieces to be installed to commemorate the 2022 UCI Road World Championships and acknowledge key sites along the race route.
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the installation was "one way" they planned to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the event. It's expected more celebration plans will be revealed in coming weeks.
Earlier this year it was revealed the race had an overall negative economic impact to the city, in a report commissioned by council, despite organisers at UCI spruiking the opposite.
Consulting firm Geografia used Spendmapp data for September 18 to 25, in their Road World Championships Quantitative Impact Analysis, and analysed EFTPOS and credit /debit cards transactions (this did not include cash transactions, or prepaid accommodation).
Wollongong LGA overall saw a decrease in spending of around $11.5 million (that's down 4.8 per cent than usual), most of that within the CBD.
The suburb of Wollongong saw a "significant negative impact" in total local spend, according to the report, with a cumulative loss of $6.8 million (down 10.4 per cent than usual spending).
However, the suburb of Helensburgh did manage to reap some benefits during the race time, with an increase in spending of $628,000 (that's up 8.5 per cent than normal).
Regardless of the "significant negative impacts" shown, the UCI championship has left the city with some legacies such as increased cycling infrastructure and potential tourism due to being broadcast to 166 countries and territories.
"We will continue to invest in active transport infrastructure in our city to continue to build on all the great work that has been done to date," Cr Bradbery said.
The city also welcomed 670 elite athletes from 73 nations competing on city streets during the event.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.