Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships

2022 UCI championships course to be marked on Wollongong roads

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For years to come, bike riders will be able to test themselves on the route through Wollongong streets that was ridden by the best cyclists in the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.