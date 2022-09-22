Markings that follow the UCI Road World Championships courses should decorate Wollongong's streets permanently, a local MP says.
Member for Wollongong Paul Scully told NSW Parliament that the government should fund course markings for the city to commemorate the international event taking place this week, similar to the blue line that marked the Sydney Olympics marathon route.
"Using the Wollongong 2022 bike logo to mark each kilometre would add an extra dimension to the road markings," Mr Scully said.
"It would provide a simple, user-friendly means of navigating the speedy corners and steep inclines of the Wollongong course - a permanent guide for other cyclists, scooter or skateboard riders to allow them to test their skills and stamina."
He said this would complement other initiatives of Wollongong City Council and encourage more visitation to the country's only UCI Bike City.
"I have approached both the Minister for Sport and the Minister for Active Transport seeking financial support to paint a red course marking on the roads and paths that the world's best riders will race on this weekend," Mr Scully said.
He also took the opportunity in parliament to thank those involved in organising and hosting the event.
The UCI Road World Championships continue through to Sunday, with the most highly anticipated events to come after Thursday's training day.
The racing resumes on Friday with the men's junior road race, a 135.6-kilometre event starting at Marine Drive at 8.15am and finishing up in the same area about 11.35am.
From 1pm on Friday is the men's under-23 road race, which will see riders cover 169.8 kilometres. It starts and ends at Marine Drive, with riders expected to cross the finish line about 5.10pm.
The penultimate day of the championships will include the 67.2-kilometre women's junior road race, starting at Marine Drive at 8am and ending about 9.50am.
On Saturday afternoon the best female cyclists in the world will battle it out during the 164.3-kilometre women's elite road race, which begins in Helensburgh at 12.25pm.
Competitors will race down the coast, complete a climb of Mount Keira and six laps of the city circuit before crossing the finish line in Marine Drive about 5pm.
It will be time for the best male cyclists to seek the rainbow jersey on Sunday, with the men's elite road race taking place over 266.9 kilometres.
Starting in Helensburgh at 10.15am, the men will follow the same course as the women the day prior but will complete 12 laps of the city circuit, then end at Marine Drive about 4.50pm.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
