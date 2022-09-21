Rain forecast for Wollongong this week may encourage sensational crashes at the UCI Road World Championships, perfect to appease everyone even the non-fans.
Long-time cycling commentator Mike Tomalaris is leading the charge on official broadcaster Stan, but is also part of the free-to-air coverage for the Nine network and believes slippery roads mixed with ambition to win could see chaos.
"These guys are dead set determined to win the gold medal ... and the rainbow jersey that comes with the winner - which will be worn by the winner for the next 12 months," Tomalaris told the Mercury.
Heavy rain is expected across Wollongong on Thursday, Friday and into Saturday at this stage.
If wet, the toughest part of the course, Tomalaris said, would be the descent coming off Mount Pleasant
"It's a very fast descent with a lot of technical turns left and right," he said.
"I don't know the name of the street but there's one right-hander which if they don't negotiate the turn properly, [they] could end up in somebody's bedroom."
Tomalaris expected crowds "10-deep" watching by the side of the road in some sections of the Illawarra race route, but said the electricity would also be felt by viewers at home.
"The riders that are competing are superstars," he said.
"Just absorb it, just be part of it, the atmosphere will be similar ... not unlike what is experienced in the big races of Europe."
Catch the height of the action for free on the Nine network from 3pm both Saturday and Sunday, otherwise full coverage can be found on Stan.
There are also various free fan zones and vantage points to watch the race - CLICK HERE for more information.
Winning the rainbow jersey is just as prestigious as the yellow jersey at the Tour de France.- Mike Tomalaris
Saturday September 24 - Women's Elite Road Race
SNSW / NNSW / VIC / TAS
Sunday September 25 - Men's Elite Road Race
SNSW / NNSW / QLD / Gold Coast
VIC / TAS
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
