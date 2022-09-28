Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Wollongong 2022

How Illawarra man Peter Riley managed the 'frenetic' energy of the UCI Road World Championships media zone

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 28 2022 - 10:37am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Riley was the team leader of the UCI mixed zone during the world titles. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

You may think the last thing an elite cyclist, who just conquered a 366km ride, wants to do is talk to people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.