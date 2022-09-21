If you think you've heard the clanging of cowbells echoing through Wollongong this week, you're not going crazy.
The farmer's instrument has become a favourite among Wollongong UCI fans wanting to make some noise at the finish line, with supplies disappearing from official tents within minutes on Wednesday.
Global cycling brand Trek handed out the red bells from their base at Lang Park, where avid fans immediately queued, cleaning out stock in record time.
Trek Customer Care specialist Daniel Williams said their team handed out about one hundred cowbells in ten minutes and have had to hold back stock for the weekend's main events.
"They're more popular than our bikes, it seems..." Mr Williams said.
Mr Williams reassured fans that cowbell stock will be replenished on Friday morning, but those wanting their own red bell to take home would be wise to get there early.
While the cowbell may seem like an unlikely supporter's sidekick, the farmer's tool is steeped in cycling history, Mr Williams said.
He said the bells were orginally used by farmers in the swiss alps to cheer on skiers, and the tradition has now become "a staple of world cycling".
"It's a very eurocentric tradition," he said.
Mr Williams said Wollongong fans had embraced the tradition more than fans in other cities, and the interest showed a strong community spirit.
Fans will be encouraged to get all the bells and whistles out this weekend for the UCI's final events, the long-anticipated men's and women's elite road races, which will run from Helensburgh to the CBD.
