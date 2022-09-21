Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Watch

How two planes travelled to Wollongong for UCI

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 21 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How planes got to Wollongong to film Wollongong 2022. Video from Linkedin/Zeusch Aviation

Above the skies of Wollongong on Wednesday afternoon, two small planes were circling the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.