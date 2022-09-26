Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships

Who knew Wollongong would enjoy the world titles as much as we did

By Lara Smith
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:21am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured (top to bottom): Laura and Isabelle, Leanne and Michael Newsham.

It seems we surprised ourselves - by enjoying the UCI Road World Championships quite as much as we did.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.