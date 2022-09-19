Wollongong has the potential to be the next Copenhagen thanks to its infrastructure and enthusiasm for bicycles, according to a cycling expert.
Isabella Burczak, UCI Advocacy and Development Manager, will be using the city as a case study when she presents to a World Health Organisation conference in Doha, on the legacy of international sporting events.
She said the local council, tourism body and the Wollongong 2022 committee have taken the Bike City label in their stride and gone above and beyond to change the local culture to benefit cycling.
"What's impressed us from the start ... is the very high level of partnerships they've created - whether with the city council, different organisations or charities - to promote more cycling," Ms Burczak told the Mercury.
"Many cities have created these partnerships and are working across the board with city officials, with advocacy organisations and charities, but I feel Wollongong has really elevated that to another level."
She said it was not that long ago where Denmark's Copenhagen was far from the uber bike-friendly city it is today.
"They weren't born with bike lanes and everyone riding a bike but they created that in 30 years," Ms Burczak said.
"Any city has that potential if they put the right tools in place."
Wollongong is one of 20 to be given the UCI Bike City label, with its dedication to normalise cycling for transport to last for years beyond the final race of the UCI Road World Championships.
The past few days Ms Burczak has been touring the area with Wollongong Council, Destination Wollongong and the Wollongong 2022 committee to see first-hand the "enthusiasm" and "energy" behind transforming the city into a bike-friendly destination.
As for our controversial dedicated cycle lanes along Smith and Kembla Streets, the bike expert thinks these are fantastic and promote a safe way to cycle into the CBD.
"The main difficulty is convincing people that the bicycle is a recognised form of transport, and not just a tool you use for leisure or racing," Ms Burczak said.
"And ensuring the conditions are there so people can use them safely ... where it's accepted anyone can use a bicycle to get to school or work or to commute."
Ms Burczak grew up in Canada and likened the urban planning of Wollongong to her home, but said the biggest hurdle was changing attitudes towards cycling as well as instilling infrastructure.
She was impressed by Wollongong Council's 2030 Cycling Strategy, and said it was "fantastic" to see so much had been done already and "how seriously" the council was taking it.
