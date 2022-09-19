After months of lead-up, the eyes of the world are finally on Wollongong during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
More than 1000 athletes and hundreds of spectators have descended on the city, while a global audience of 300 million will tune in to watch it on TV.
So what better way to remind viewers exactly where this world-class event is being held than by spelling it out.
Read more: What's on in the Illawarra
Destination Wollongong is behind the initiative, commissioning the 10 giant letters, which spell out 'Wollongong'.
They were placed on the sand just west of Wollongong Harbour on Sunday.
Jeremy Lasek captured photos of the letters being installed. He said they were in place for a few hours, after which time the spot quickly became 'selfie central', as people lined up to get a snap.
The letters disappeared later that day, only to reappear again on Monday.
A spokeswoman for Destination Wollongong said the letters would be placed on the beach each day for a few hours during the UCI competition, which runs until Sunday.
It is hoped they will help spell out Wollongong's place as a tourist attraction.
Mr Lasek thought they were a great idea and would love to see them find a permanent home once the event is over.
"I think the giant letters are a brilliant initiative and a wonderful addition to all the festivities and buzz with the arrival of the world cycling championships," he said.
"There's no doubt locals and visitors will be seeking them out for fabulous selfies. I'd love to see them placed permanently at a prominent location as a lasting legacy of Wollongong's biggest sporting occasion ever."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.