Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Gerringong winery to undergo 'Hamptons-style makerover'

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated September 19 2022 - 4:28am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crooked River Wines head chef Cameron Bailey. Picture by Robert Peet.

One of the Illawarra's favourite wineries is undergoing a transformation and set to become a gorgeous Hamptons-style restaurant and destination venue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.