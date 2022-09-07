The prime cinema complex in the middle of Wollongong has been left in a derelict state after a turbulent two years of trade.
The Event Hospitality and Entertainment Group who own Greater Union on the corner of Burelli and Church Streets has erected metal fencing around the venue's entrance after significant storm damage was caused.
"Greater Union Wollongong is closed for maintenance due to damage incurred during recent storms," a spokeswoman told the Mercury.
"We are currently exploring all options for the future of this location. We are committed to cinema in the Illawarra region, as shown by our recent renovations at Event Cinemas Shellharbour."
Since the pandemic began, the 45-year-old triple-theatre complex has opened sporadically with the parent company apparently moving their focus on their Shellharbour venue.
It's unknown when the last renovation of the Wollongong cinemas were with no major development applications approved by the local council in decades - the current fit-out and seating options quite inferior to their modern day cousins.
The spokeswoman for the Event Group (whom operate various cinemas, hotels and even Thredbo Alpine Resort) did not answer the Mercury's questions on what the long-term plan was for the site, how much damage was caused by the storms nor what their plans were for renovation (if any).
No reopening date was given either.
The land value alone for the 1,303 square metre site is worth $3,340,000 (which does not include the building or potential to develop upwards into air space), according to Australian Property Monitors data.
A commercial and industrial director at MMJ Wollongong, Travis Machan, said the site had potential for development - such as a high rise - though he did note pros and cons.
"A lot of tenants are seeking key corner sites with exposure, sites like that can operate at the moment 24 hours a day," he said.
Mr Machan noted there could be planning constraints over what could be built there due to its position and size, while in its current form it had no on site parking and would be difficult to rent out to another venture.
"It's a key CBD corner and location, however re-purposing that property would be quite difficult because of the specific deign and nature of it," he said.
"The design is not like what modern cinemas are today, most modern cinemas are a lot smaller."
Greater Union Wollongong opened on December 8, 1976 with the world premiere of the Australian film Break Of Day.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
