Take a look at major renovations to Event Cinemas in Shellharbour

Reclining daybeds, skill-testers and a fully-licensed cafe are part of major upgrades to Event Cinemas in Shellharbour.
Movie-buffs will also notice a full make-over when walking into the space on the corner of Memorial Drive and Remembrance Place (formerly Greater Union).
The traditional candy bar has been swept by the wayside for a "self-service marketplace" with an array of lollies, popcorn and soft-drinks with healthier options like kombucha and salad wraps.
Cinema manager Sarah Sebio said there was still a huge range of "everyone's favourite movie snacks" like Maltesers and choc-tops, but she was excited for the new kitchen where customers could now have hot snacks like pizzas, burgers and chips.
When asked how going to the cinema has changed in the past decade, Ms Sebio said there was more choice in how people viewed their movies: "not a one-size-fits-all".
The Shellharbour cinema is now equipped with leather recliners and double day-beds, but unlike other cinema chains patrons will have to pay extra for added comfort.
"I am excited about our customers walking through the doors and seeing a huge improvement and a whole new design," Ms Sebio said.
"From relaxing in our cafe area and enjoying views over [Lake Illawarra] with a coffee or wine."
A new gaming area with the latest in skill-testers and racing games has been added near the lounge area.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
