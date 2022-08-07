Illawarra Mercury
Take a look at major renovations to Event Cinemas in Shellharbour

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
August 7 2022 - 8:00am
Take a look at Shellharbour cinema makeover.

Reclining daybeds, skill-testers and a fully-licensed cafe are part of major upgrades to Event Cinemas in Shellharbour.

