A television production crew has been utilising the surf and sand of the northern Illawarra as one of the backdrops to a new series set in the 1970s, part of an increasing trend by television and film companies coming to the region.
The crew was spotted at Sharkies Beach in Coledale last week, with a series of vintage surfboards lined up along the car park.
Advertisement
It's understood to be part of a new Disney Plus space-age dramedy - which also utilised Thirroul Beach and surrounds in June - according to letters sent to nearby businesses and residents alerting them of filming and changed traffic conditions.
"There will be small-scale theatrical pyrotechnics during filming," stated location manager Paul Pinter.
It comes as Screen Illawarra has begun a feasibility study on production in the region.
The study will be run by Kingston Anderson (former head of the Australian Directors Guild) and look into where is best suited to house production offices and studios, what vacant buildings could be utilised and the construction of purpose-built facilities.
It's expected the study to be complete by year's end and would also provide information about local production crews, locations and how they could be used to expand production and attract large scale national and international production to the region.
"This is the right time to capitalise on the growth of screen production in Australia with the Illawarra providing all the infrastructure needed for large scale film and television," said Sandra Pires, chair of Screen Illawarra.
For the last financial year 34 filming/still photography applications were made to Kiama Council - utilising Bombo Quarry, the lighthouse, Kiama Blowhole and Saddleback Mountain Road among others.
In the northern Illawarra, Sea Cliff Bridge has been the most popular spot for filming.
A spokeswoman for Wollongong City Council said they had seen a "strong interest" in a broad variety of filming and photography permits coming through, but had noticed a significant increase from larger film productions.
Earlier this year the bridge was temporarily closed to shoot scenes for what's understood to be Russell Crowe's latest film.
A spokeswoman for Wollongong City Council said they have seen a strong interest in a broad variety of filming and photography permits coming through, but have also noticed a significant increase in the number of enquiries for larger film productions.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said he was excited for the future of screen in the Illawarra.
"The council sees the screen industry as another one of the future industries that can support jobs growth in the region," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.