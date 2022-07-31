It's been nearly 30 years Australians were first introduced to a glamorous old bus named Priscilla as she made her dusty way across the country with a bunch of queens.
This week that bus (or a version like it) will roll into Wollongong as the star of So Popera's latest production at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical.
Director and company co-founder Amy Copeland said the theatre will be transformed into Alice Springs while they've tracked down the original Broadway costumes for the show from the US.
"There is some Australian costumes that do the rounds but there are a lot of productions of Priscilla on at the moment," Copeland said.
"We decided you can't possible do the show without the costumes looking right so we scoured the country and then scoured New Zealand.
"Then Peter [Copeland, musical director] got in touch with the original Broadway producer who actually grew up in Wollongong."
That producer was thrilled So Popera would be the first South Coast outfit to present Priscilla so passed on a contact for the person who now owned those special costumes.
"They are fabulous and so ridiculously over the top," Copeland said.
"You saw the change in the entire cast as soon as they put these things on ... and it felt like the show reached the next level."
Cast as the lead queens are Alexander Morgan as Tick/Mitzi, Robert Jeffery as Adam/Felicia and John Michael Narres as Bernadette.
The stage production is based on the 1994 Oscar-winning film starring Guy Pearce, Hugo Weaving and Terence Stamp.
It follows the uplifting adventure of three friends who agree to take their popular drag show to the middle of the outback via a battered old bus they dub Priscilla.
The trio search for love and friendship along the way, while the soundtrack features hits like It's Raining Men, I Will Survive and I Love the Nightlife.
"It's one of our favourite shows, it's such a great a great soundtrack and it's such an iconic Australian piece of entertainment," Copeland said.
Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical is at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from August 5 to 13. Running time is 2 hours 40 minutes (including interval). Tickets via: www.merrigong.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
