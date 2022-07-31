Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Priscilla Queen of the Desert sails into Wollongong this week

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 31 2022 - 10:16pm, first published 10:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been nearly 30 years Australians were first introduced to a glamorous old bus named Priscilla as she made her dusty way across the country with a bunch of queens.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.