Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong's $30k sculpture prize is open for entries

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 31 2022 - 1:16am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Images of Wollongong City Council's 2021 exhibition, Sculptures in the Garden. Picture: Tad Souden

Wollongong's answer to Bondi's Sculpture by the Sea is calling for artist applications for the $30,000 acquisitive prize.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.