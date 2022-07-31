Wollongong's answer to Bondi's Sculpture by the Sea is calling for artist applications for the $30,000 acquisitive prize.
The Sculptures In The Garden exhibition comes around every two year at the local botanic garden, with an array of sculptures on show from local, national and sometimes international artists.
Run by Wollongong City Council, applications have now opened for the March 2023 event, which will see one piece added to the city's permanent art collection and a fancy novelty cheque - though there is also a prize for the People's Choice award.
Artists have until September 5 to submit an expression of interest through the council website.
It will be the fourth edition for the biennial sculpture exhibition where the Wollongong Botanic Garden is transformed with as many as 31 unique artworks.
Artists selected to exhibit, will receive a subsidy of $1000 to assist with the costs associated with the creation of the artwork, including detailed concept designs, fabrication, and transport. Selected artists are responsible for costs associated with the transport of the artwork to Wollongong Botanic Garden and back to the artist.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
