Kiama residents can have their say on Hindmarsh Park makeover plans

By Desiree Savage
Updated July 31 2022 - 2:26am, first published 12:47am
Artist impressions on the planned changes for Hindmarsh Park. Picture: Kiama Council

A new playground is slated for the main park in Kiama along with upgrades to seating and lighting and changes to Black Beach Reserve.

