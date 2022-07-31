A new playground is slated for the main park in Kiama along with upgrades to seating and lighting and changes to Black Beach Reserve.
The local council is calling for feedback on their proposed makeover to Hindmarsh Park with a detailed concept plan on public exhibition.
David Knights from Civille said the "the concept designs have been inspired by the natural history of Kiama including its harbour, its distinctive basalt geology and local vegetation."
"The play space designs engage with Kiama's cultural heritage including its rich indigenous and non-indigenous history," Mr Knights said.
The new playground will feature nature and water play areas, while a major upgrade to the overall accessibility will see a new accessible toilet located close by.
The design for Black Beach Reserve includes a new interface between the reserve and the water, and to restore the local foreshore ecology including new tidal pools and distinctive local salt marsh vegetation.
There will also be new seating, path upgrades and improvements to the layout of the reserve to facilitate the popular seaside markets.
Copies of the plans are available online as well as in person at Kiama and Gerringong libraries and at Kiama Council's Customer Service counter.
Feedback can be given online until 5pm August 31, via a web survey - https://dom2gu5kksg.typeform.com/to/KHazPEHx
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
