Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kiama shark attack survivor Brett Connellan conquers 51-kilometre paddle

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 31 2022 - 12:22am, first published 12:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures: Teel Studios

Kiama shark attack survivor Brett Connellan is feeling amazing and fulfilled after conquering a 51-kilometre open water paddle in Hawaii in late July.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.