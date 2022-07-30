A woman allegedly terrified onlookers and a service station worker when she pulled out a lighter at a petrol bowser and threatened to set a Wollongong petrol station alight on Friday.
Rebecca Louise Case, 37, was refused bail in Wollongong Local Court on Saturday.
Case is charged with two counts of destroying property and two counts of intimidation.
According to documents tendered to court, on 5.22pm on Friday, July 29, Case called the Illawarra Taxi network and spoke with the network operator.
Police allege Case said "Where's my f---ing taxi" to the operator.
The operator refused to send a taxi as Case became more irate, issuing threats to the taxi network.
"I'm going to come and blow up where this is recorded from," Case is alleged to have said.
Three minutes later, Case was seen on CCTV at the BP service station in West Wollongong where the Illawarra Taxi Network is headquartered.
Carrying a bag and a bottle of red wine, Case approached the main glass entrance and reverse-kicked the window five times, police said.
Unable to get in, Case then walked over to the service station and approached one of the petrol pumps, documents stated.
She then allegedly picked up the petrol bowser and held a cigarette lighter next to it, terrifying the service station attendant.
The service station staff immediately hit the emergency shut off valve to prevent a disaster.
Crisis averted, Case then walked away, before returning only five minutes later and again tried to smash the glass entrance to the Illawarra Taxi Network. This time Case succeeded in kicking and shattering the glass panel, police allege.
Police arrived soon after and saw the accused standing in the front carpark area.
Police asked Case to put the bottle of wine she was holding down, which she initially refused to, before dropping the bottle and causing it to smash.
Police then arrested Case and took her by car to Wollongong police station.
While in the back of the police paddy wagon Case urinated in the caged area, according to police.
Police estimated the cost of the two window panels to be $1000 and the cost to forensically clean the paddy wagon $250.
In Wollongong Local Court on Saturday, Case's lawyer Cody Baxter applied for bail on her behalf, and noted that Case had a place booked at the William Booth rehabilitation centre in Sydney on Monday, August 8.
"These places are extremely hard to come by, and Ms Case will access care much quicker in community," Ms Baxter said.
Prosecutor Trent Phillips opposed bail, highlighting there was an overwhelmingly strong prosecution case, with Case's actions entirely caught on CCTV and her arrest was very soon after her alleged offending.
Registrar Little denied Case bail, and Case will reappear in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
