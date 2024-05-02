Man dies after alleged assault at Unanderra pub

A man has died almost three weeks after he sustained serious head injuries in an alleged assault at a Unanderra pub.
Police have confirmed they are now reviewing the charges against his alleged assailant in the wake of the 59-year-old's death this week.
Emergency services were called to the Unanderra Hotel on Central Road about 10.50pm on Friday, April 12 to reports of an assault.
There paramedics treated the 59-year-old man, before taking him to Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition.
The man suffered a fractured skull and bleeding to the brain, and underwent surgeries to relieve swelling on his brain.
But about 11am on Wednesday, May 1, police were notified that he had died in hospital.
A 34-year-old man, Rhys Olbrich (also known as Rhys Wilkie) was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and affray after handing himself in to police three days after the incident.
It is alleged the 59-year-old victim fell backwards onto Olbrich when he was shoved during a physical altercation between two groups at the pub.
Olbrich is accused of then grabbing the man and punching him twice, knocking him out.
Olbrich remains before the courts.
