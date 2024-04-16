Feud between two families behind savage brawl at Unanderra pub, court hears

A man has been left with serious head injuries after he was allegedly coward punched at the Unanderra Hotel during a wild fracas between two groups.
The man, 59, remains in a coma after undergoing two surgeries to relieve the swelling from his brain.
The alleged attacker, Rhys Olbrich, also known as Rhys Wilkie, sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, April 16, after handing himself in to police.
The 34-year-old tradie is yet to enter pleas to charges of affray and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police will allege there is a "longstanding family dispute" between two groups that were attending the venue on April 13.
One group, which Olbrich was part of, was celebrating a 50th birthday in the function room, while the other group was watching a pool competition.
It's alleged people from the function were staring at a woman in the opposing group, prompting the woman to ask bar staff to remove them from the hotel.
Just before 11pm, people from the function began congregating around pool tables, with an argument allegedly erupting into a melee.
CCTV cameras allegedly captured Olbrich, who has "distinct" neck tattoos, and sleeves on both arms and one leg, standing in the middle of the fight.
A man and a woman from the opposing groups shoved each other, which caused the man to stumble backwards onto Olbrich.
Olbrich then allegedly grabbed the man and punched him in the jaw twice with such force it knocked him out.
Police allege Olbrich then tapped the man on the back with his foot as he lay motionless and unresponsive on the floor.
Paramedics treated the man at the hotel before he was taken to Wollongong Hospital, with a fracture to the base of his skull and bleeding and swelling to the brain.
The man was placed in an induced coma and remains in a critical, but stable condition.
Olbrich allegedly immediately left the venue with seven others from the birthday function.
Police arrived at Olbrich's address the next day, however he wasn't home. He handed himself in on April 15.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming pointed to Olbrich's criminal record which had matters of violence from 2010, 2013, and 2016.
"This is a very high level of gratuitous violence to a person who is still being subjected to violence while unconscious on the floor," she said.
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie argued her client's involvement in the fight ceased after the two alleged punches, and that he needed to be at liberty to care for his son.
She said Olbrich would face a lengthy period of remand before the allegations were tested in a district court trial.
Ms Ritchie noted the large gap in Olbrich's record and proposed a set of strict bail conditions, however the magistrate was unsatisfied they would protect community safety.
Bail was refused and the matter was adjourned to a later date.
