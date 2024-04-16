Illawarra Mercury
Feud between two families behind savage brawl at Unanderra pub, court hears

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 16 2024 - 7:15pm, first published 7:01pm
The Unanderra Hotel, where the alleged incident happened. Picture by Robert Peet
A man has been left with serious head injuries after he was allegedly coward punched at the Unanderra Hotel during a wild fracas between two groups.

