'I stabbed him twice': Man's guilty plea over fatal Mangerton brawl

A man has admitted to fatally stabbing a masked robber who threatened him in a Mangerton unit before making off with meth and a handbag.
"I stabbed him twice in the shoulder, that was it, I can show you where the blade is and everything," Allan Lawrence told police after his arrest.
Lawrence faced Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to a downgraded charge of manslaughter over the fatal Myuna Way brawl on April 24, 2023.
Charges of murder, affray, and wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm were withdrawn.
Wearing prison-issued greens, Lawrence only spoke to say "alright, okay" when the magistrate told him he would receive his sentence date later this month.
Lawrence, 29, was smoking weed with three men inside a Johansen Crescent, Mangerton unit about 1pm when they heard a knock on the door.
One of the men got up and opened the door without looking who was there before he sat back on the lounge.
Morgan Brown and Denny Williams entered the unit wearing bandanas over their faces and armed with a knife and screwdriver.
"Oi lads, remove your hood, remove all your sh-- and put your weapons down," Lawrence said, however was met with threats from Brown to "give me everything you f---ing got or I'm going to stab you."
Williams stayed by the door while Brown grabbed meth, cash and a handbag from the unit and ran.
Lawrence grabbed two knives and told the men "let's go get these c---s" before the group chased after them.
Brown and Williams split up.
Lawrence pursued Brown and said "what are youse doing?" to which he replied, "I got to do this otherwise I'm going to get got if I don't".
"You're already going to get got for doing this," Lawrence said.
Lawrence took off his top and brandished a knife from his back pocket before he swung it at Brown.
Brown ran towards to 16 Myuna Way housing block, but Lawrence caught up to him and stabbed him three to four times.
"Drop the knife, what the f--- are you doing?," a Myuna Way resident said to Lawrence.
Brown repeatedly said "I was set up, I was set up" as he bled profusely from his arm.
Witnesses tried to hold Lawrence back but he broke free and tackled Brown, kicking him several times as he lay on the ground.
Lawrence walked away and climbed the balcony of his unit block before he had a shower.
Paramedics arrived and performed CPR on Brown, while police established several crime scenes.
A stab wound to the bicep and brachial artery caused Brown rapid blood loss, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
He underwent extensive surgeries on multiple penetrating wounds, but died of his injuries two days later.
Lawrence told police he had no intention to kill Brown and that he pursued him due to believing he had stolen property, and stabbed him to make him drop the knife.
