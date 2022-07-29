Illawarra Mercury
Former Wollongong basketball coach Jaydon Beveridge pushed teen to send sexual images

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 29 2022 - 10:11am, first published 7:00am
GUILTY: Jaydon Beveridge outside the Wollongong courthouse. Picture: Sylvia Liber

A former Wollongong basketball coach who pestered teenage girls to send him sexual photos and videos of themselves will learn his sentence in a week's time.

